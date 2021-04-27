A new skate park will soon become a reality for Port Lavaca skateboarders, and the city is looking for design input.
“We’re bringing an all-wheel Skatepark to Port Lavaca, and we need your input to determine what features will help make this a best-in-class recreation destination,” said Kanten Russell, Design Project Manager for New Line Skate Parks, Inc.
To that end, the city will host a Zoom presentation from 6 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, April 28.
“We will be conducting an online conversation and sharing preliminary concepts to elicit feedback with park staff, park designers, and other influencers to get input on the design,” Russell said.
Those wishing to attend should log into the meeting here: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81727585452.
The city and design firm hope that the meeting and subsequent survey will help the design team as they plan a park that will appeal to the local users.
“Your feedback is important; after a brief presentation of ideas, we’ll open it up for group discussion and then direct everyone to fill out our online survey with questions that will help our design team understand the preferred terrain the local users are looking for on this project,” Russell said.
If you are unable to attend the Zoom meeting, it will be available on the City of Port Lavaca Facebook page after the presentation.
The survey will open after the presentation Wednesday, April 28, and run through Wednesday, May 12. It may be found at https://forms.gle/hDqNNWVEiUDXjBWW8.