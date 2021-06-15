More than a hundred cars were on display for the second annual Cars on the Coast gathering at the Calhoun County Fairgrounds last Saturday, as many showed off their custom cars and bikes.
Car enthusiasts from Oklahoma City, Houston, Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, and Waco showed off different types of vehicles, including low riders, big wheels, and hot rods.
Julian Perez Jr., of Port Lavaca, brought back the car show for the second year in a row, and it is a passion that he has been working on for many years.
“I’ve been low riding for a long time, and in 2014 I was inducted in the hall of fame,” Perez said. “To see these vehicles like that white mini truck over there, he’s got a Datsun bed. We haven’t seen that since the 90s.”
Seeing that Datsun made his day Saturday afternoon, he added.
Robert Cortez of Corpus Christi was polishing his custom 2012 Dodge 2500, a project that took him four years to complete.
The Dodge was white with purples and blues, the favorite colors of his wife and daughter, with big wheels and subwoofers installed in the back.
“The truck was originally white, so we wanted to mix it up, and I want it kind of like an old school mini truck kind of vibe on this big truck,” Cortez said.
At car shows like this, there is something different that people see, and that is the best part, Cortez said.
“They’ll go to a show, and people get ideas from other vehicles and kind of change it up a little bit and make it your own. It’s a lot of different ideas out here, different styles and everything,” Cortez said.
Edgar Rodriguez, of Port Lavaca, brought his custom red and black 2003 Cadillac Escalade, something he enjoys, along with seeing everyone’s “good vibes,” cars, and the different colors.
Rodriguez has been going to car shows since he was 14, visiting places in San Antonio, Houston, Austin, and Corpus Christi, he said.
“Just a lovely thing about these cars and people around. They’ve got a lot of good vibes. Everybody respects each other. Everybody seems to be real nice and kind,” Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez explains the different kinds of cars and designs and the sport about it.
Everyone that came out to show of their vehicles has different things and different years, and they put in the hard time and effort to where the vehicle is at, Rodriguez said.
“We respect everybody around here. Whatever work they got, hey, they’re out here. We respect them, and that’s what we are. We’re all a family out here.”