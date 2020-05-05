Case count Calhoun County May 5, 2020 May 5, 2020 Updated 23 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Calhoun CountyCase Count34 Confirmed Cases 18 Recovered13 Active3 Deaths Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest News Val Kilmer had cancer treatment for his kids Denise Richards has 'great communication' with Charlie Sheen Tom Daley gushes over his 'little family' on third wedding anniversary Lili Reinhart is set to voice a Simpsons character The Path to Recovery Will Follow the Fundamentals SparkCognition Adds Lord Browne of Madingley to Board of Directors DartPoints Receives Investment from Astra Capital Management Benuvia Manufacturing Strengthens Commercial Operations with Senior Appointment Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesGov. Greg Abbott to allow Texas hair salons to reopen Friday and gyms to open May 18Seniors up for adoptionLocal officials prepare for reopening9 Formosa employees test positive, 107 tested for COVID-19Parishioners put on pandemic paradeWhitlow wins eighth term, Tippit edges ReganMichael Perry HaskinEMS Takes Pandemic Head OnTravis PTO host local historical trip for Travis StudentsGuadalupe “Lupita” Canales Cantu Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Top Ads featured Cedar Creek Cottage $67,000 Bedrooms: 1Bathrooms: 1Square Feet: 400 ft2 10 hrs ago featured Cleaning services 10 hrs ago Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView