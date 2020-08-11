Local health officials report a slowly decreasing number of positive cases over the last two weeks, but hospitalizations have remained consistent.
Nearly three to four weeks ago, there was a surge in positive cases due to several factors, where Memorial Medical Center had to implement its COVID-19 Surge Plan.
“On our highest day, we had 13 COVID positive patients hospitalized. Our plan worked well, and everything ran smoothly. The inpatient surge plan is something that can be activated and de-activated within an hour or so when necessary,” MMC Chief of Nursing Officer Erin Clevenger said.
The plan requires relocation of non-COVID patients, placement of a movable wall, the use of industrial-grade HEPA filtration machines, and securing the appropriate staff.
Currently, according to Clevenger, the hospital capacity is at a stable state.
“We are able to keep a good separation between our COVID and non-COVID patients,” Clevenger said. “It has remained pretty consistent at 6 or fewer patients hospitalized patients at a time.”
The local officials and staff at MMC, Memorial Medical Clinic, and Port Lavaca Clinic, have been battling the COVID-19 Pandemic since March.
Clevenger explained the current state of mind the staff is in and how they have been able to overcome the circumstances and stay positive.
“Generally, I think everyone is doing well. Morale does take a dip for some of us some days, but everyone seems to rebound quickly. It is difficult to see your hospital, your department, or your practice, changed so drastically, but over these last several months, we have seen everyone work as compassionately as they can to compensate for the changes,” Clevenger said. “I admire everyone who works on our healthcare team and their determination to persevere through this amazes me daily.”