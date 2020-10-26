The Port Lavaca Causeway was shut down due to a multi-vehicle crash, which happened at approximately 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26.
According to Department of Public Safety Trooper Reuben San Miguel, a vehicle slowed down and swerved, which resulted in a chain reaction that involved five vehicles. Three citations were issued for failure to control speed.
One person was transported for medical care with non-life threatening injuries.
The Causeway was shut down to regular traffic for approximately 1.5 hours. (Contributed photo)