Calhoun County ISD officials were told the district was not seeing a huge jump in COVID cases but students who tested positive were returning to school instead of staying home during a special meeting Monday.
CCISD Health Services District Nurse Shari Dierlam reported that students are coming to school sick, not staying home and are spreading the virus.
Mainly parents are tired of COVID and are worried about their child’s absences and about missing assignments, she said.
To address that issue, Assistant Superintendent Maggie Hernandez said she has asked teachers to make a Google classroom for assignments.
“As soon as they become aware that a child has been sent home, we’re asking the teacher to try to make contact in an attempt to make sure that students don’t get behind.” Hernandez said.
We had hoped to start the new school year normal, but it was not possible, said Superintendent Larry Nichols.
Over the weekend Dierlam had rapid COVID testing at Travis Middle School and reported CCISD did not have huge jump in COVID cases.
“We’re doing a lot of testing. Last Monday we tested 31 in our little drive curbside and had 10 positive.” Dierlam said. “Today we tested 84 people and we have 25 positives, so we’re not seeing a huge jump (in COVID).”
Dr. Leigh Ann Falcon with Port Lavaca Clinic told the board that health care providers are seeing “tons of COVID,” and the clinic has been very busy.
“We are also doing lots of testing, both at our clinic, at Memorial Medical Clinic, at the hospital, we are maxing out our testing capacity each and every day,” Falcon said.
Dr. John Wright reported the county infection rate is 135 per 100,000, and it is twice as high as Victoria County with 66 per 100,000.
Falcon suggested to the board the only additional tool they have that can protect everyone is mask wearing. The transmission of the Delta variant is more dramatic versus the previous variants, Falcon added.
“An average person might infect one other person but with this Delta variant, each person infects about five to seven people.” Falcon said.