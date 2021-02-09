Calhoun County ISD school board held its regular monthly meeting Monday, Feb. 8.
The board approved a FEMA-approved CCISD Hazard Mitigation Plan.
In the resolution, the school district recognizes “the threat that natural hazards pose to people and property” within the school district.
The district made the resolution that it’s “in accordance to the Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000.”
The goal of the plan is to “reduce or eliminate long term risk to people and property” from future natural disasters and hazards.
Nichols said the mitigation plan has to meet FEMA guidelines.
According to the resolution, adoption of the mitigation plan enables the school district to be eligible to apply for “current open and future Hazard Mitigation Grants.”
With the approval of the plan by CCISD, it will meet the standard mitigation plan for the FEMA Dome.
The board approved the plan unanimously.
In other school board news, the board approved an interlocal contract with the city of Port Lavaca for a sidewalk project on Jackson Street.
The cost of replacing the Jackson Street sidewalks is approximately $16,000, and according to Superintendent Larry Nichols, the city has agreed to pay half for the project.
--Other Agenda items--
The board approved to adopt the Order of Election for Saturday, May 1 for two open positions for CCISD School Board Trustee.