During Calhoun County Independent School District’s special meeting, the instructional plan for the 2020-2021 school year was discussed and approved.
Three different ways of learning and several dates on how and when the school year will start were laid out.
The first part of the plan begins Aug.11 through Aug. 14, which is the face-to-face orientation week.
According to the meeting packet, the purpose of orientation is to establish and teach faculty, staff, and students safe practices concerning in-person instruction. During orientation week, all teachers and staff will be on campus.
“The number of students will be limited to grade levels of students selected by the principal each day in order to de-densify,” the packet reads. “Students may come to campus one day this week as determined by the principal.”
No more than half of the students will be present on campus at one time during orientation week as local conditions allow.
The orientation period allows the students to meet their teachers and have their Chromebooks checked out and begin assignments.
The virtual learning phase will be conducted on the following dates: Aug. 17-20, Aug. 24-27, and Aug. 31-Sept.3. This will prepare students for face-to-face instruction, which begins Sept. 8.
Virtual learning includes daily instruction for students who intend to return for face-to-face instruction, according to the packet.
- Pre-kindergarten through 8th grade will have a virtual lesson with one-click daily lessons.
- High school students will log into Google Classrooms.
Daily attendance will be taken, and assignments will be graded throughout virtual learning.
For elementary students, core courses will be in the morning with tutorials and enrichments in the afternoon. Face-to-face instruction will continue this practice.
Starting Sept. 8, CCISD will begin face-to-face instruction five days per week.
Grades 6 through 12 will be full day unless student schedules do not include an 8th period. For elementary students, core courses will be in the morning with tutorials and enrichments in the afternoon. Pre-kindergarten students will attend all day, but the day may end slightly earlier than last year, according to the packet.
Teachers will have workdays on Aug. 21, Aug. 28, and Sept.4 to monitor and adjust the strategies for education.
E-Learning orientation for students will begin Aug. 11. The E-Learning Academy faculty will be housed in the Travis Middle School science building.
“Families who choose E-Learning will be contacted by the E-Learning staff regarding a virtual orientation,” the packet states.
The E-Learning Academy format is exclusively online. It will be offered to parents as an alternative to in-person or traditional schooling. Parents may request enrollment in E-Learning at 9-week intervals.
CCISD grading guidelines will apply to all students in both online and face-to-face environments.
Transfer requests for the E-Learning Academy or face-to-face learning for the subsequent nine weeks will be submitted to the campus or district office two weeks prior to the end of the nine weeks.
The board and superintendent Larry Nichols were adamant about returning to school and doing it in an organized, safe manner.
“CCISD will follow public health guidelines and will monitor the number of COVID-19 cases in Calhoun County,” the packet stated.
All students, faculty, and staff will be required to wear facial coverings, masks, or shields. The district will supply face coverings if needed.