The Calhoun County ISD School Board held an emergency meeting Wednesday, April 1, in the CCISD administration building.
One of the topics discussed was the Grade Point Average (GPA) for the 2019-2020 school year, and Superintendent Larry Nichols explained the importance of class rank for Calhoun High School Juniors and Seniors.
“Class rank is very important,” Nichols said. “Seniors need class rank; Juniors need class rank this summer in order to do college applications.”
The board approved a temporary change in EIC (LOCAL) regarding class rank for the 2019-20 school year.
The resolution passed by the board stated the determination of local honors, including valedictorian and salutatorian, shall be based on the grades available for the third nine-week grading period.
In addition, the resolution stated the grading period is the most recent final grading period before the transition to remote learning that was set Monday, March 30.
The resolution also says juniors’ class ranks will “also be based on the grades available for the third nine-weeks grading period.”
In other news, the board approved to extend remote learning and continue to pay CCISD staff to Monday, May 4.
Tuesday afternoon, Governor Gregg Abbott announced that all schools will remain temporarily closed to in-person classroom attendance until May 4 due to COVID-19.
The board approved the following:
2019-20 budget amendments
Instructional Materials Allotment and TEKS certification for the 2020-21 school year
A resolution of the board regarding delegation to the superintendent for waivers