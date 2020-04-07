In their special meeting last Wednesday, the Calhoun County ISD board announced that the district would temporarily cut the Grade Point Average (GPA) class rank for this school year.
Both Assistant Superintendents Maggie Hernandez and Kelly Taylor spoke to the Wave about the temporary change to the GPA Class Rank.
“The Board of Trustees addressed class rank and GPA for juniors and seniors on April 1, 2020,” Taylor said. “Juniors and seniors are preparing for college admissions, scholarships, and life beyond high school.”
Taylor added the juniors’ and seniors’ hard work “must be honored during this time.” She said in order to be fair to the juniors and seniors, their GPAs and class ranks will be determined using their academic performance prior to the change to remote learning.
Before the start of Spring Break, all the grades for the third nine-weeks were turned in, Taylor said.
“As a result, this was the perfect time to address class rank and GPA for upperclassmen,” Taylor said. “Many upperclassmen have met the majority of their graduation requirements. Graduation requirements for underclassmen were altered by the STAAR test waivers and remote learning.”
This temporary change only applies to upperclassmen at Calhoun High School, not all grade levels.
“Rank and GPA are factors used for upperclassmen to assist with the transition to college and post-high school careers,” Hernandez said. “Juniors and seniors are making plans for college admissions and scholarship opportunities.”
Hernandez stated that advance placement, dual credit, and career preparation courses are an “essential” part of the ranking system.
Hernandez added underclassmen will continue to have more opportunities to ranked courses in the years ahead.
“For most freshmen and sophomores, four end-of-course exams were waived as graduation requirements,” Hernandez said. “A passing class grade, rather than an end-of-course STAAR exam, will serve as the graduation requirement for these courses.”
Calhoun High School will still have a Valedictorian and Salutatorian, and under the resolution passed last Wednesday, “The determination of local honors, including valedictorian and salutatorian determinations, shall be based on the grades available for the 3rd nine-weeks grading period.”
According to Hernandez, both will be announced by the high school at a later date.
Taylor talked about how this change will affect graduation for many seniors.
“For seniors, the policy change means that class rank and GPA will be determined a few weeks early,” Taylor said. “However, the graduating class of 2020 has been in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Seniors have worked hard for many years anticipating this time of celebration.”
According to Hernandez, the district is currently following Governor Gregg Abbott’s guidance and will wait to see where things are on May 4 regarding graduation for the class of 2020.