The Calhoun County Independent School District began its summer school Monday, June 22.
The school district has been preparing for summer school and following the Texas Education Agency guidelines regarding COVID-19.
Students haven’t been inside the campuses since before spring break in March, and Assistant Superintendents Kelly Taylor and Maggie Hernandez have been planning since then.
“Careful planning and collaboration are important for a successful summer school program,” Hernandez said. “As soon as TEA published guidelines for summer programs, our campus administrators began the planning process.”
Hernandez added it takes a team effort to “ensure” the safety of the CCISD students and staff as they head to summer school.
After the spring semester, CCISD gave the students, parents, and teachers a month rest after dealing with the transition to remote learning
Taylor talked about the importance of starting summer school later and giving students, parents, and teachers needed rest.
“Due to the COVID 19 school closures, Remote Learning was new for all students, parents, and teachers,” Taylor said. “As a community, we all did our best to support students through a difficult time. It was so important for all of us to take a break, enjoy the summer and regroup.”
The TEA released guidelines Tuesday, June 9, regarding summer school and students’ and teachers’ safety during the summer.
According to the TEA, each individual (teachers, students, and staff) in a classroom must have a minimum of 45 square feet of space, and no more than 22 “individuals” can group in a classroom.
“Student desks (or seats at a table if tables are used) must be placed a minimum of six feet apart,” TEA Guidelines say. “It is recommended that students face the same direction rather than facing each other.”
Taylor said the guidelines include monitoring the students for “specific temperatures”, and the district will be taking students’ temperature daily.
“Students will be in small groups and have limited contact with other groups,” Taylor said. “Regular hand washing, sanitizing workspaces, and social distancing continue to be important for student safety.”
Hernandez talked about the programs that’ll be offered for students, including Bilingual Summer School for students who will be entering kindergarten and first grade in the upcoming school year; Academic Interventions for elementary and middle school students; Math Academy for 7th-grade students who will enroll in Algebra 1 in August; High School End-of-Course Remediation; and High School Credit Recovery.
Hernandez stated campus administrators will reach out to students invited to participate in these summer programs.
CCISD Maintenance has been working hard getting the campuses ready for the summer, and according to Taylor, the department has been crafting a “rigorous sanitation plan” during the flu season.
“When COVID 19 became a concern, our staff had a plan in place using medical-grade products applied through a layered cleaning process,” Taylor said. “To reopen schools for summer instruction, the maintenance staff will provide wipes, sanitizer, and cleaning products for all students and staff.”
Taylor added routine cleaning of “workspaces and common areas” will be part of the new normal for CCISD.
Taylor discussed the plans if a student, teacher, or staff member becomes exposed to COVID-19.
“In the event of exposure or illness due to COVID 19, we will inform impacted persons or groups so that precautions can be taken,” Taylor said. “CCISD continues to use School Messenger and the district website to keep our community informed.”