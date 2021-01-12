The Calhoun County ISD School Board held its regularly scheduled meeting last Monday in the district administrative building.
The board had two items on its regular agenda, one being the report on delinquent property tax collections.
The board had Noe Reyes with McCreary, Veselka, Bragg & Allen, P.C. discuss the report.
Reyes reported the district had a “very good year” regarding the tax revenue for the current tax year and delinquent taxes for all years.
According to the media packet, during the 2019 tax fiscal year ending on Aug. 31, 2020, the district collected $44,007,226 in revenue from tax collections, and the collection rate was 100.45 percent.
In other school board news, the board approved a contract with Rolando Rios & Associates, PLLC, to conduct the redistricting process of Calhoun County ISD.
The media packet stated Rios and Associates has conducted the required work for CCISD following the 2000 and 2010 censuses.
“CCISD’s six single-member districts need to be realigned to ensure that each district includes an equal population in order to protect voters’ right to be represented.” the media packet said.
According to the media packet, the census date will be released in March or April, and it added, “Every Texas entity in Texas that has single-member districts will be required to conduct a redistricting process at the same time.”
The media stated that the process needs to be complete by the 2022 election.
The board’s next meeting is Monday, Feb. 8.