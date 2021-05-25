Calhoun County ISD will begin its summer learning program Monday, June 7, for all campuses.
The district will offer new programs that will help accelerate student learning through engaging student-centered activities for the next two months.
One of the new programs is the Summer Bridge Academies that focus on student-centered activities for students at Calhoun High School, Travis Middle School, Seadrift School, HJM Elementary School, J-R Elementary School, and Port O’Connor Elementary School.
“Each campus will offer different academies based on student and teacher interests,” said Assistant Superintendent Maggie Hernandez.
She added, for example, at Travis, they will have a sixth-grade orientation camp, a bridging to tomorrow camp, a quest for learning camp, and reading/social studies and math/science enrichment camps.
“Every camp will give our students the opportunities to think critically, work collaboratively, and write about their experiences. These will be fun-filled learning experiences for all who attend,” Hernandez said.
CCISD will offer credit recovery and an acceleration program for high school students from freshmen to seniors.
“The summer program will give these students the opportunity to retake the course and get the needed credit to continue on their graduation path,” Hernandez said.
The acceleration program gives students wanting to get ahead the opportunity to take courses and earn additional credits before starting the regular school year in August, according to Hernandez.
“This can free up the student’s schedule during the regular school year to take an elective course or possibly a dual-credit course for college credit,” Hernandez said.
This year’s summer school is different from years past. This year it focuses on acceleration and learning opportunities for all students during the two summer sessions.
“The hands-on summer camp environments will support and enhance student learning through hands-on, engaging activities,” Hernandez said. “Math, reading, writing, social studies, and science skills development will prepare our students for the upcoming school year.”