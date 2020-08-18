The Calhoun County ISD School board held a special meeting Monday, August 17, at the CCISD administrative building in the boardroom.
In the first part of the meeting, the board held a workshop discussing the 2020-21 Budget and Tax Rate.
The proposed budget will show a decrease in the Tax Rate for 2020-21 as it did last year.
The tax rate will decrease from 1.19350 to 1.16490, which is a three-cent reduction in the proposed budget.
Interest and Sinking Fund tax revenue decreased the most going from 0.22350 last year to 0.19850 for the proposed budget, and maintenance and operations will have a slight decrease going from 0.97 to 0.96640.
The school board approved to set the date to make a final decision on the proposed budget and rate for its Monday, August 31, regular meeting.
In other news, the board recognized Lina Moore for her leadership on the board over the last five years as she announced she’ll be stepping down.
Bill Harvey, the school board president, said that having Moore on the board was a game-changer.
Moore served CCISD for 30 years, and she said it’s been an honor to return to the district to serve “these last five years.”
“When I finally got around to typing my letter to Mr. Nichols today, you know, 25 years working here [at CCISD], graduating a Sandcrab,” Moore said. “And being able to finish off like this, 30 years of service to the kids and parents of CCISD. It’s been certainly an honor and pleasure.”
Moore added that she’s leaving the board in very good hands, and “it’s been a joy to watch the last five years.”
According to Superintendent Larry Nichols, Moore is still on the board until she finds a replacement.
Other items addressed by the board:
- Approved to CCISD Code of Conduct for the 2020/21 school year
-Approved the Texas Teacher Evaluation and support system (T-TESS)/ Principal Evaluation and Support System (T-PESS) and teacher appraiser list for the 2020/21 school year
- Approved the CCISD Gifted and Talented Handbook as presented
- Approved an agreement of ownership with Formosa Plastics Corporation, Texas donation homes (11th house) to CCISD
- Approved budget amendments 08-001 and 08-002 as presented
- Discussed and reviewed the 2020-21 CCISD student handbook
The board’s next meeting is Monday, August 31, in the CCISD boardroom.