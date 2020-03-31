Calhoun County ISD personnel worked hard last Wednesday to provide food for CCISD Students.
Last week, the CCISD School board announced food pick up at all campuses, including the old Point Comfort Elementary school site.
Nicole Nguyen, the director of the CCISD Child Nutrition, talked about the first day of handing out the food to CCISD students and parents.
“I believe it went smoothly for the parents,” Nguyen said. “We had some adjustments we had to make internally, but that did not seem to hurt our meal service.”
The lines at the locations never got too long, Nguyen said, and she added her team is doing their best to keep the lines “moving quickly.”
Nguyen said this is a new way of serving food, and she added she appreciates the patience of parents.
The food handed out last Wednesday included a sandwich, carrot sticks, fruit, and milk for lunch. The students also received breakfast for the next day consisting of a cereal bar, Pop Tart, or cereal with fruit, and juice or milk.
“We are working to try to post the menu the day before on our Child Nutrition Facebook page,” Nguyen said. “We are experiencing shortages, just like many of our families, so our menu is subject to change.”
Nguyen talked about the reactions from the parents coming in and out, and she said the parents were very “grateful”.
“It definitely helps to see all the smiling faces. We will continue to grow the program and try to start adding new items to our menu.” Nguyen said.
Nguyen and her staff prepped during spring break to get ready to serve the food.
“We knew over spring break that this might be a possibility,” Nguyen said. “However, since we were closed for spring break, my staff found out about the new meal service on Tuesday, and we started serving the next day.”
Assistant Superintendent Kelly Taylor talked about the importance of feeding CCISD students.
Many families in the school district rely on the school feeding program to support them, Taylor said.
“CCISD has been very concerned about our community during these uncertain times,” Taylor said. “We are committed to providing nutrition services throughout the school closure.”
Taylor said the district continues to support their CCISD community with the Grab-n-Go “so that all the students have the food they need.”
Nguyen said she is thankful for the support of the District Office Administration, the School Board, the United States Department of Agriculture, and the Texas Department of Agriculture, but she added none of this would be possible without her “amazing staff.”
“They have stepped up ready to help,” Nguyen said. “I get emotional thinking about them, knowing they are willing to get up every day and put others above themselves and their families. I could really go on and on about them.”
Nguyen’s staff goes unnoticed sometimes, and Nguyen added she hopes she can show them the gratitude she has for them, and “they deserved all the credit” for their work.
For more information and updates on CCISD’s Child Nutrition program, please follow their Facebook page at CCISD Child Nutrition and their website at http://www.calcoisd.org/departments/child_nutrition/food_services_distribution_info.
--UPDATES--
Parents aren’t required to have their child present at the food pickup sites, according to Nguyen.
Calhoun High School will no longer be a site for meal distribution starting Monday, March 30, according to a district press release.
In the CCISD press release, the district served 2,466 meals to children on the first day.