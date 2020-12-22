The Calhoun County ISD School Board held its regularly scheduled meeting at Port O’Connor Elementary School, Monday, Dec. 14.
Before getting into the regular agenda, the board held a public hearing on the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST).
According to the media packet, FIRST is an accountability system for Texas school districts developed by the Texas Education Agency (TEA).
The goal of Schools’ FIRST is to achieve “quality performance” in the management of the school district’s finances, the media packet stated.
During the report presentation, CCISD Director of Finances Robin Martinez announced that CCISD received a “Superior Achievement” rating from FIRST, the highest rating achievable.
In other business, the board approved the following agenda items:
- The 2019-20 CCISD Financial Audit
- The agreement to provide instruction to E-Learning Students with a corresponding budget amendment (Please read the full story in this week’s issue.)
- Revisions to policy CDA (LOCAL)-Other Revenues Investments
- A budget amendment to create the CCISD Employee Health Screening App
- A budget amendment to provide Employee Health Screening App participant/stipend