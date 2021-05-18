The Calhoun County ISD School Board held its regularly scheduled meeting Monday, May 10, at Seadrift School.
Before the start of the meeting, senior Jessica Zhang was recognized as the National Merit Formosa Plastics Corporation, U.S.A. Scholarship recipient.
Formosa Plastics Corp., Texas awarded the prestigious $10,000 “National Merit Formosa Plastics Corporation, U.S.A. Scholarship” certificate to Zhang.
Zhang will graduate from Calhoun High School on May 28, 2021 and will be attending Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, and major in computer science.
Zhang said she was really surprised that she was receiving this award, but she happy that she won the scholarship.
Zhang added $2,500 will be go to each semester from the $10,000.
Zhang was named valedictorian of the class of 2021.
--REGULAR MEETING--
The board approved offering sixth-grade classes to students at Port O’Connor Elementary School.
For the first time since the 2009-10 school year, sixth grade will be available to Port O’Connor Elementary School students.
From 2000 to 2010, the school offered grade levels from pre-kindergarten to sixth, according to the media packet.
The district surveyed Port O’Connor parents, according to Superintendent Larry Nichols. He reported that 97 percent of parents want sixth grade as an option at the elementary school.
If students are passionate about band, pre-athletics, choir, or other activities that Port O’Connor can’t offer, they have the option to go to Travis Middle School, according to Nichols.
Assistant Superintendent Kelly Taylor informed Nichols that the district doesn’t need to add a staff member to Port O’Connor Elementary.
In other business, the board approved the following items:
- The superintendent entering into a contract for CCISD with Sodexo Food Service.
- Management Company for the provision of child nutrition services for the 2021-22 school year.
- Property insurance renewal with McGriff as presented with an annual premium of $1,094,946 for 2021-22.
- To authorize the administration to conduct the 2021 Summer School Programs outlined and approved the discipline management plan.