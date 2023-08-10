All students will have access to free breakfast and lunch during the 2023-24 school year at Calhoun County ISD schools.
School will start districtwide Aug. 14.
The Calhoun County ISD Board of Trustees was informed of changes to the free lunch program during its July 24 meeting while going through preliminary budget matters.
School district CFO Robin Martinez said that while the free lunches were going to be districtwide, there were some price increases for parents and teachers.
The Community Eligibility Program, which is run through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, has approved the changes for CCISD.
The breakfast for adults has increased from $2.25 to $3.25 and the lunch has increased from $3.10 to $5, explained Martinez. Students who want a second lunch will also have to pay the $5.
A form to obtain socio-economic data, which is used to determine eligibility for the program, will be sent out at the start of school. This year, however, applications for free or reduced lunches will not need to be collected.
The district uses LINQ Connect, formerly Titan, to allow parents to add funds to a child’s account for a la carte items.
For more information about the meal programs, call Child Nutrition at 361-552-5356.
MEET THE TEACHER
Parents and students have an opportunity to Meet the Teacher prior to the first day of school on Aug. 14.
Jackson-Roosevelt Elementary School, HJM Elementary School, Port O’Connor School and Seadrift School will host Meet the Teacher from 5-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10. It is a come and go event.
Also on Thursday, Travis Middle School will host its Meet the Teacher and schedule pickup at 4:30–6 p.m. for sixth graders and 6-7:30 p.m. for seventh and eighth graders.