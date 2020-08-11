Calhoun County Football season tickets are suspended, according to a Calhoun County ISD press release issued Tuesday, and Sandcrabs’ and Sandies’ tickets will be limited to family and participants.
CCISD Superintendent Larry Nichols wrote a letter to the Calhoun fans in the press release explaining the decision.
“We appreciate the widespread community support for the Sandcrabs and Sandies,” Nichols said in the press release. “The 2020 school year will begin with COVID-19 as a factor to be considered.”
Nichols went into detail on the district’s decision and said, “The conditions of the virus and community, according to the medical experts and medical providers, indicate that there is still significant community spread. And cases are not always reported in a timely way to the health department.”
With scrimmages for volleyball and football coming up, according to Nichols, the district doesn’t want to “create a situation” regarding spreading the virus.
Nichols stated that the problem is “getting in and out of the stands”, waiting in line, and concession stand lines.
“It is true that our stands are large, but it is also true that you have to get there, and you have to leave,” Nichols said. “So that is when the mixing would take place, and we don’t think that’s wise at this time.”
Athletic Director and Sandcrabs Head Football Coach Richard Whitaker talked about the district’s decision on Tuesday.
Whitaker said Nichols and the school board visited him and talked about the situation.
Whitaker talked about the Calhoun fans, and he said how much he appreciates their support and their love for the student-athletes.
“I told Mr. Nichols from the get-go this year, that this year has to be about our kids to have an opportunity to play, and that was the most important thing,” Whitaker said. “If we can get them an opportunity to play, that should rank higher than anything else.”
Whitaker added if the players get an opportunity to play, the most important people to see them are the parents and family.
Nichols talked about visiting opponents’ fans coming to the stadium, and he said they’ll have a district meeting regarding district games. For non-district games, CCISD will contact the non-district opponent’s district and inform them that they are limiting attendance numbers at the games.
“We don’t want an athletic contest to contribute to the spread of the virus,” Nichols said. “This is a worldwide pandemic, and we cannot act as though it does not exist. We have to respond.”
The UIL announced in June that schools are allowed to stream football games on Friday nights, and Whitaker discussed the plans for streaming the games.
Whitaker said Marcus Martinez, CCISD Technology Director, is working on getting internet access to the stadium for live-streaming games.
“Hopefully, that will happen and give our fans a chance to watch the games live,” Whitaker said.
Nichols talked about safety protocols, and “by following” them, CCISD will have a chance to have a successful school year and athletics year, “if they do what they are supposed to do.”
With the announcement of season football ticket sales being suspended for this year only, Nichols stated in the press release that passes to Sandies’ volleyball games will be “limited to participants and their families”.