Calhoun County Independent School District will continue its policy to operate the Community Eligibility Program under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the 2021-2022 school year.
Schools qualifying to operate CEP will serve breakfast and lunch to all children at no charge and eliminate the collection of meal applications for free, reduced-price and paid student meals. This new approach reduces burdens for both families and school administrators and helps ensure that students receive nutritious meals.
For more information, contact Wendy Grantland at grantland@calcoisd.org.