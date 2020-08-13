The Calhoun County Independent School District announced it will continue its policy to operate the Community Eligibility Program (CEP) under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the 2020-2021 school year.
Schools qualifying to operate CEP serve breakfast and lunch to all children at no charge and eliminate the collection of meal applications for the free, reduced price and paid student meals.
This new approach reduces burdens for both families and school administrators and helps ensure that students receive nutritious meals.
For additional information, contact CCISD, Attention: Nicole Nguyen, 525 N. Commerce St., Port Lavaca, TX 77979 or nguyenn@calcoisd.org.