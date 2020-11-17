As the winter months get closer, the Calhoun County Independent School District will have Rapid COVID Testing for students and staff.
According to Superintendent Larry Nichols, the tests are voluntary, not mandatory.
“As we move into the winter months, colds and flu and various airborne illnesses seem to be there,” Nichols said, “so we believe that they [students and staff] can volunteer to take a rapid test and prove that it is not COVID.”
According to the FAQ presented to the school board from the TEA and the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Abbot BinaxNOW test is an antigen test that detects the proteins of the COVID-19 virus and produces results in 15 minutes.
“These credit card-sized rapid tests can potentially be self-administered through a nasal swab and can deliver results in 15 minutes,” the FAQ stated.
In the FAQ, it talked about how accurate the test is versus the Molecular Test (RT-PCR).
“Abbott evaluated its test in 102 patients who had shown COVID-19 symptoms for less than seven days and compared the result with a PCR test. The analysis showed a sensitivity (true positive rate) of 97.1 percent and a specificity (true negative rate) of 98.5 percent,” according to the FAQ.
Nichols stated there is no mass testing in the school district, only individual tests.
“There’ll be parent permission if it is a student. There’ll be a staff member’s permission if it is a staff member,” Nichols said.
Nichols said CCISD is rolling out rapid testing this week, and the tests will be free for students and staff, but he added tests are not given without valid reasons.
“The usefulness of this is it’s another tool. We have hand sanitizer, we have masks, we have E-Mist, we have some air purifiers, we have dividers, and we now have another tool, which is COVID tests,” Nichols said.
Nichols added the tests can determine if a student can continue to go to school or will be sent home to recover from the symptomatic part of a cold or flu.
“I think that’ll be useful for the school district because we believe face-to-face is best, and we’d like to continue that as long as we can,” Nichols said.
Nichols added they are moving into fall, and a lot of events will be inside, and the COVID cases, “not in Calhoun County,” are a greater concern more than they were a month ago.
“We want to protect everybody, and we want to make sure our schools are safe places for students and our staff, so detection is a valuable tool,” Nichols said.
According to the FAQ, a negative test cannot be used to shorten the stay-at-home quarantine period for an asymptotic close contact.
“That stay-at-home period covers the incubation of the virus,” the FAQ stated. “During the entire 14-day quarantine period, an individual could potentially test negative and not have symptoms but still be incubating COVID-19.”
Nichols stated that the test is only for CCISD students and staff.