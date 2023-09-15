The Texas Legislature changed how school districts can handle students caught with THC in school.
The Calhoun County ISD Student Code of Conduct was recently updated to reflect this change along with other legislative changes and in-district changes.
House Bill 114 changed the punishment for students possessing THC. Now, students can no longer be expelled, but will be referred to Disciplinary Alternative Education Programs.
“Offenses involving illegal marijuana or THC have always been and will continue to be referred to police. Texas law addresses these two substances differently. In the past, the Texas Education Code had different consequences for the two substances,” said Kelly Taylor, assistant superintendent and Title IX coordinator. “As a result of the change in the Texas Education Code, selling, giving, using, delivering, possessing or being under the influence of either marijuana or THC will result in a mandatory placement at the District Alternative Education Program (DAEP).”
The bill removes the requirement for mandatory expulsion for felony marijuana, THC and alcohol-related conduct. The bill now requires districts to put a student in DAEP if they are found to be in possession, uses or is under the influence of, or sells, gives or delivers marijuana, THC or an e-cigarette to another person within 300 feet of school property or at a school-related event.
“In Calhoun County, there is not a Juvenile Justice Academy (JJA) to serve students who have been expelled. As a result, CCISD makes every attempt to work with students and parents so that educational services continue when possible,” said Taylor.
Students starting in third grade can be sent to DAEP in Texas.
“The secondary and elementary students are not located in the same classrooms and they may not interact with each other. Age-appropriate settings and activities are created for students assigned to DAEP,” said Taylor.
The duration of a student’s DAEP placement was updated as well. It will be determined case-by-case depending on the severity of the offense, the student’s age and grade level, frequency of misconduct, student’s attitude and statutory requirement.
The Texas Education Code requires mandatory expulsions for dangerous behaviors involving weapons, violence, felony drug issues or certain types of abuse, according to Taylor.
“A district ‘may’ still expel a student in response to the misconduct,” she explained.
The district approved updating the code to include that a student must be expelled for violating federal and state law involving firearms on school property.
The code of conduct was updated to include that a student under age 10 who engages in expellable behavior will be placed in DAEP, rather than expelled and that a child under six will not be placed in DAEP unless the student commits a federal firearms offense.
In addition, the bill calls for educational and support services to be provided to the student and parents for an e-cigarette offense.
“We are trying hard to educate and prevent vaping at every grade level through Vape Prevention Programs. We need parents’ help,” said Taylor. “We have asked all parents to speak to their children about the risks and dangers associated with vaping. If there is a vape-related issue, CCISD will provide an option for parents to attend a class with their student.”
Schools are updating parents more frequently through School-Messenger, Remind.com or weekly newsletters, as well as parents are also contacting the school and using the incident report at www.calcoisd.org to alert administrators of potential issues, noted Taylor.
“Creating strong communication between parents and school partners helps students,” she said
Texas has challenged each district to establish a Safe Schools Plan that creates academic and behavioral/emotional support for all students, she said.
“CCISD has partnered with University of Texas - Medical Branch so that any parent may request free online counseling for CCISD students. UTMB is also offering a Youth Awareness of Mental Health (YAM) program to partner schools so that students learn how to be confident, recognize concerns and ask for help when needed,” said Taylor. “The CCISD nurses and counselors are building more opportunities to work directly with students so that they have the support they need to be safe and healthy at school. We are doing more of the very important work of keeping students safe while we help them learn.”
OTHER LEGISLATIVE CHANGES
House Bill 3928 amends the code to require parents be informed about the special education process and availability for testing for special education service both when a student is placed in DAEP and as part of the student’s personalized transition plan, which is developed by a campus administrator.
Senate Bill 37 provides protection for anyone reporting hazing by removing the requirement for a report to be made in writing. The bill also allows a report to be made to a peace officer or law enforcement agency in addition to a dean of students or other institutional official.
House Bill 1427 expands the offense of harassment to include phones, electronic devices or applications. This puts the school’s policy in line with Penal Code 42.07, which includes making obscene, intimidating or threatening telephone calls or other electronic communication from a temporary or disposable telephone.
House Bill 567 prohibits school districts’ dress codes from discriminating against hair texture or protective hairstyles commonly or historically associated with race including braids, locks and twists.
OTHER CHANGES
Participating in graduation activities: This was changed to say the valedictorian and salutatorian may also have speaking roles at graduation. No student shall be eligible to have a speaking role if he or she engaged in misconduct that resulted in an out-of-school suspension, removal to DAEP or expulsion during the semester preceding graduation.
Unauthorized persons: This covers reasons and remedies for removing someone from school property. It allows the school administrator, school resource officer or district police officer to have the authority to refuse entry to a person or eject the person if they refuse to leave peaceable on request, poses a substantial risk of harm to any person, or behaves in a manner that is inappropriate for a school setting and persists after being given a verbal warning. Appeals may be filed in accordance with appropriate policies.
Possession of prohibited items: This adds tobacco products, cigarettes, e-cigarettes and any component, part or accessory for an e-cigarette device to the list.
Misuse of technology resources and the internet: This update adds use of the internet or other electronic communications to threaten or harass district students, employees, board members or volunteers including off school property.
Removal from school bus: This is updated to say that when appropriate disciplinary management techniques fail to improve student behavior or when specific misconduct warrants immediate removal, the principal or campus behavior coordinator may restrict or revoke a student’s transportation privileges in accordance with law.
“Calhoun County teachers and administrators care for our students while teaching and supervising. Schools try to intervene early before there are more serious issues,” said Taylor. “However, we also ask that parents and students continue to See Something, Say Something as part of our community awareness of safety and mental health. See Something, Say Something can save a life.”