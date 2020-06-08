Due to the uncertainties of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and the precautions and safety regulations handed down, the Calhoun County Little League Association Board of Directors has come to the decision to conclude the regular spring season.
The recent survey has shown that it is the overwhelming consensus of the community to conclude the season and resume next spring. Although some would like to continue the season, it is clear that a complete restructuring of teams and a redraft would be inevitable due to the lack of participation.
It is with a heavy heart, and strong concern for the community that the board has voted to continue to monitor the pandemic and revisit having a fall season should COVID-19 regulations be lifted. CCLLA is dedicated to providing a lifetime of memories for local children. Once COVID-19 regulations are lifted, a fall season will be offered.
“Calhoun Little League would not be where we are without those who invest in our community,” said CCLLA President Thomas Salazar. “A special thank you goes to all of the 2020 season sponsors, parents and community and to Calhoun County Commissioner’s Court. The league is very grateful for all our community support.”