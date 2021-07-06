The aroma of barbecue filled the air at Port O’Connor’s King Fisher Beach as many gathered for the Fourth of July holiday Saturday, July 3.
People from all over Texas scattered across the beach as they celebrated the 245th year of the United States declaration of its independence from the British in 1776.
Dustin Wayne Green, of Port Lavaca, has been celebrating the Fourth of July holiday for 19 years in Port O’Connor.
Green said this year he celebrated with his fiance’s family, who is from Port O’Connor.
“We’ve come here. We throw horseshoes, drink beer, and have a good time, barbecue, and pretty much spend time with family,” Green said.
Green talked about the importance of celebrating the holiday.
Barbecue is the top food item during this holiday, and Green said likes to smoke ribs and make jalapeño wraps.
The night closed out with a fireworks show sponsored by the Port O’Connor Chamber of Commerce, and Green got excited about it.
Green said the show has gotten bigger each year. He added it started with $10,000 to $15,000 worth of fireworks, and now it’s up to $30,000.
“It’s gonna be extravagant. Kids are gonna have a good time. The adults are gonna have a good time. It’s just you can’t ask for a better place to be than Port O’Connor on July 3rd for fireworks,” Green said.
Sunday capped off the Fourth of July holiday with firework displays in both Port Lavaca and Seadrift. Port Lavaca’s Star Spangled Bay Bash, sponsored by the City of Port Lavaca and the Port Lavaca Chamber of Commerce, brought approximately 2,500 people to Bayfront Peninsula Park. In addition to the host location, people also flocked to Lighthouse Beach Park to view the fireworks.
In Seadrift, Bubba’s Seafood once again sponsored the show held at Bill Sanders Memorial Park. Sixty-six cases of fireworks were launched from the park over the waters of San Antonio Bay.
Albert Uresti of Seadrift was with his children and their grandparents for the festivities at the park.
Uresti was throwing firecrackers with his children before the show started.
He said he likes spending time with his family during this time of year and barbecuing and togetherness.
Rain was forecast all last week, but the weather didn’t affect any of the fireworks shows held in Calhoun County.