The Calhoun High School marching band is rocking its way to the top amongst other marching bands in the district.
This year’s theme is Angels and Demons. The main music theme is entitled Salvation is Created, a very popular piece among band and choir directors, according to CHS Head Band Director Jaime Vela.
“I am playing with the idea of light and dark. In no way am I trying to make the show spiritual. I was thinking more of the cartoonish imagery of an angel or demon on your left and right shoulder hence the two-tone shirts the students are wearing,” said Vela. “The flames in the front and clouds in the back, I assume, need no explanation. They are generalistic in nature. The stage is split to bring the two halves together. Judges like to see a story work itself out through the music.”
The band recently received fifth place out of eight bands in the 4A division in Odem. The band went to the finals and came in third place out of 10 bands. The percussion section also received second place overall in 2A, 3A, 4A, and 5A divisions.
The band later traveled to Gregory-Portland, where it placed second out of eight bands in the 4A division and second place overall out of 17 bands in the 2A, 3A, 4A, and 5A divisions.
This past weekend, the band placed first in the 4A Division in the Calallen Bay Area Marching Contest.
“The students have been energized since our successes of last year and wanting to continue the achievement for this year. They understand the work has to be at a high level, hence practice must be rigorous,” said Vela. “We are adding more to it every week. The kids are very excited to put on the show. Many bands are not putting a big production with their music. We are taking advantage of it and building our abilities for each year.”
The CHS marching band will compete at UIL Region at 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, in Beeville. The public is asked to attend to support the band of more than 95 students.
Marching band fans are asked to watch the show in its entirety Friday evening during the Sandcrab football game.