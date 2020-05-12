With the recent fear of COVID-19 wreaking havoc on Calhoun High School graduation traditions, one CHS senior decided to find a way to give back to those who have been mentors, friends, and role models.
After local community members created the “Adopt A Senior” program, Parry Mathes started to ponder ways to show gratitude towards CCISD teachers and staff.
“Then, the idea sparked in my brain. What if the Class of 2020 did a ‘Faculty Adopt’? And then I started brainstorming,” she said.
She used social media to reach out and recruit her fellow seniors and let them know the details. She received approval from CHS Principal Nicole Amason. The plan that Mathes worked out was originally to include only members of the Class of 2020. However, the CHS Class of 2023 helped out.
The campaign was named “Senior Surprise” and was meant to do just that, surprise the CHS faculty.
“When I got adopted, it made me happy and put a smile on my face when all this chaos happened,” Mathes said. “So that’s why I wanted to do it for our faculty. I wanted to put a smile on their faces, too.”
Mathes said she doesn’t know the reactions of the entire faculty when a senior surprised them.
“I do know that I had adopted Mrs. Amason and Mr. (Brent) Niemier, and I got to see both their reactions,” she said. “Mr. Niemier made me cry because he has been my assistant principal twice throughout high school, and he said my gift meant a lot, and it made me cry.”
CHS teacher Erin Weaver was surprised when she received a gift from a student, Maddie Bazan.
“The thoughtfulness of the Senior Class of 2020 made my day,” said Weaver. “What a wonderful outpouring of love for our teachers just when we needed it most.”
Mathes hoped others took away from the campaign that “people understand that all we can do during all this loss and chaos is to give back and spread positivity.”