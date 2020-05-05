Calhoun County ISD Superintendent Larry Nichols announced that the district intends to host a graduation ceremony for the Calhoun High School class of 2020, Friday, May 29.
Nichols made the announcement during the Wave’s Facebook live update.
“Our seniors, they missed about 25 percent of a very important year for them,” Nichols said. “So, we’re working on it to have it on time, May 29, in the stadium.”
Nichols in the Facebook live session said the district is working on securing permission from local groups and dealing with state guidelines.
Currently, the graduation ceremony is subject to approval by state and local authorities, according to Nichols.
Nichols said graduation will be held with medical and social distancing guidelines and will have a limited number of guests.
“I think it is really important. The seniors have lost a lot, and we’re sorry about that,” Nichols stated in the Facebook live session.