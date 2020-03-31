The novel coronavirus, COVID-19, is affecting everyone across the world. However, one group of students is grieving not only the loss of their lives as they know them but the many traditions that go with their senior year in high school.
Calhoun High School senior Parry Mathes, 17, is especially emotional about the current events pertaining to the virus. She expressed that every senior she knows is devastated and scared about what the future holds.
“We’ve been looking forward to graduation since the second we knew what it really was. It’s more than just a ceremony; it’s an accomplishment of our goals and the start to our dreams. I’m honestly truly upset that this is going on,” said Mathes. “I feel like my last bit of being a teenager and seeing my friends is being snatched from me. I’m trying to understand because there are people dying from this, and it’s nobody’s fault. I could not describe how much pain this is causing me knowing that this is ruining all the plans I had to end off my senior year. It hurts me knowing these are my last couple of months with my friends before I go to the military, and they send me overseas. Every senior looks forward to these last senior events going on because it is their last memories of high school.”
Mathes said she misses being in the classroom environment and seeing her friends every day. She also expressed grief over the loss of one of her classmates.
“As many know, our fellow classmate Carly Rosenboom passed away from cancer. All she kept on saying was that all she wanted was to make it to graduation, but she didn’t,” she said. “Our class took it upon us to make sure that we individually took Carly across that stage with us, but if we don’t have that ceremony, that won’t happen. She would always call me beautiful in the hallways and would always be positive even if she didn’t feel good.”
Mathes’ cousin, Kenai, passed from cancer at age 15.
“She (Carly) educated me on how it happened, step by step, and that helped me wrap my head around it and cope better. Carly was never one to show that her illness was affecting her. She always kept a smile on her face and was always positive,” she said.
Mathes said she is not sure how the Class of 2020 will honor Rosenboom in the wake of COVID-19. She said there was talk about a yellow and blue cord that every senior was going to wear to honor her. She said Rosenboom’s closer friends were thinking of other ways to show remembrance of her.
Mathes is active in Yearbook and Anchor Club. She plans to join the United States Air Force after graduation and attend college. CHS senior Kyngslea Kallus, 17, feels that online education is a great way to educate most students, but she is worried that it will bring her grades down.
“I do not feel like it will be the same type of education because some kids like me learn better when they can sit down face to face with a teacher,” said Kallus. She added that she would rather do the work online than postponing school and having to continue it into summer.
Kallus is also missing her classmates and the long-standing traditions at CHS.
“I have a group of very close friends. We stay in contact with our phones, but I still miss them,” she said. “It hurts me to know that I won’t get to do most of the things that other high school graduates have gotten to do in past years. I sure would have liked to have the fun memories that I would have made with my friends. Like senior serve, senior skip day, senior prank day, and walking the stage at graduation.”
Kallus said her close friends have talked about having a very small get together at one of their homes in the event that the CHS prom is canceled. She is a member of the CHS Sandette Drill Team and participates in FFA. She plans to attend Victoria Beauty College and follow in the footsteps of her grandmother and great-grandmother as a beautician.
Eighteen-year-old CHS senior Gage Darilek said he also misses his friends. He is not a fan of online education but will continue to do his schoolwork.
“I really want to get to do those fun activities like senior day,” said Darilek.
Darilek’s mother, Jennifer, says she is more upset over missing her oldest son’s senior year activities than he is.
“It is tearing me up to know that we may possibly miss all of his senior stuff. He is my first child, so it would have all been new,” said Jennifer. “I think what bothers me the most is that I changed jobs and came back to Port Lavaca to be near him so I would not miss all the important senior things, and now they may not even get to take place. Kids often live in the moment, especially him, so he is like ‘no big deal’, but I think about the fact that in four years he may look back and say I missed walking across the stage and having that event in my life.”
His mother is saddened since she may not have photos of this exciting event to remember it by.
“Yesterday when he tried on his cap and gown, I wanted to cry because I may not get to see him in it in a true graduation ceremony,” said Jennifer. “My sister and I have been talking about things we could do and how one of the things is to have some sort of drive around graduation.”
Darilek is active in 4-H and FFA and plans to attend Blinn College.
As of press time, Calhoun County Independent School District has not made a decision about any future senior events.