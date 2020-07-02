Calhoun County ISD issued a press release Thursday announcing a Calhoun High School staff member and a Travis Middle School student have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the press release, the high school staff member worked on campus Monday, June 22, and self-reported when the results were received Wednesday, July 1. The TMS student was last on campus Tuesday, June 23, and the family “self-reported when the results were received.”
CHS and TMS notified “all impacted students and parents who may have direct contact” with the staff member or the student, the district said.
“All CHS [and TMS] summer staff should take precautions and monitor for symptoms during the holiday break,” the CCISD press release stated. “Out of respect for the individual’s privacy, we cannot disclose their name or other personal information.”
The district announced that “all impacted” CHS and TMS facilities would be cleaned thoroughly.
Safety remains a “top priority”, the school district stated, and they are committed to sharing information with the community “as it becomes available.”
The district linked the Texas Health and Human Services website regarding guidelines regarding COVID-19.
The website is https://hhs.texas.gov/.