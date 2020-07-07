More than 20 vehicles attended the fireworks show at Seadrift’s Swan Point last Saturday to celebrate Independence Day.
Bubba’s Seafood once again hosted the fireworks show at Swan Point, as they have for 7 to 8 years according to Bubba Hall, the owner of Bubba’s Seafood.
Hall met with County Judge Richard Meyer and Commissioner Gary Reese Saturday, June 27, and discussed the plans for the Fourth of July celebrations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Two weeks ago, they had a meeting with us in Port O’Connor,” Hall said. “They wanted everyone to social distance. People are kind of scattered out here. There won’t be any big groups.”
Hall talked about how the county judge and commissioner allowed Seadrift to host the fireworks show this year during the pandemic.
“Well, we’re privileged….like I said, everyone stays social distanced, and it works out for everyone,” Bubba said. “We get to put on the fireworks, and everyone gets to enjoy them.”
Bubba’s Seafood launched five pallets of fireworks at Swan Point for the Independence Day Holiday on Saturday, and Hall said it was 30 percent more fireworks from last year.