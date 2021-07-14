POINT COMFORT - A bid for a water line replacement project was approved by the city council during its Monday meeting.
The city received four bids on the project that will cover four streets and 207 liner feet of line. Mercer Construction was awarded the bid for a price of more than $187,000.
The cost is covered through a Community Development Block Grant.
"One of the major items will be to replace the line that created the discoloration in the water," said Point Comfort Mayor John Warren.
Streets involved in the project are Jester, Hamilton, Deaf Smith and Milam.
Commissioner Steve Lambden asked if the project would require more digging or boring. Warren said the majority would be boring in order to avoid tearing up driveways or roads but some excavation would be needed.
In other business, the council:
Approved changes to the bylaws for the Golden Crescent Regional Planning Commission and authorize payments.
Approved purchase of a Toro zero-turn mower.
Heard a report on code enforcement.
Adopted a Municipal Code Violation Complaint form.
Heard reports on grant activity from City Administrator Robby Silva.
Heard a report on the American Rescue Plan Act Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Funds.
Passed on implementing pavilion rentals at Waterfront Park. “There’s too much liability. No matter how well you secure it, someone could get hurt,” said Commissioner Wes McKelvy.
Took no action following a closed session to discuss a property deal and personnel.
Heard department head reports.