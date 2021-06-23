Two street projects were approved by the Port Lavaca City Council during its meeting on June 14.
Ezzell Street, in the Deshazor Subdivision, was approved for reconstruction that will include redoing the street, curb, and gutter as well as sidewalks, according to Public Works Director Wayne Shaffer.
“It is one of our worst streets,” he said.
The bid was awarded to Lester Contracting for $722,071.96.
“We estimated that it would take $800,000 to do the job,” said Shaffer.
The 2021 seal coating project was awarded to Sylva Construction for $97,468.44 for some streets in Deshazor Subdivision.
“Historically, these streets have been ignored or not taken care of,” said Shaffer.
In other business the council:
- Called the Port Lavaca Channel and Dock Company annual corporate meeting to order and approved the agenda.
- Called the Clement Cove Harbor Company annual corporate meeting to order and approved the agenda.
- Accepted the 2022 proposed budget for the Calhoun County Appraisal District.
- Heard a report on the Golden Crescent Regional Planning Commission’s Regional Environmental Resources Advisory Committee.
- Approved closing Railroad Street from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on July 19 for Port Lavaca Market Days.
- Awarded the construction bid for two portable generators for the lift stations to Romco Equipment Co. for $89,000.
- Awarded the bid for the City Hall Men’s Restroom Remodel Improvements Project to Absher Construction for $49,880.
- Approved a replat of Rau Subdivision Block 1, Lots 3 through 10, of the original Townsite of Port Lavaca.
- Approved sending a limited Phase II Environmental Site Assessment of Tracts 16, 17, and 17A at the Harbor of Refuge to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality due to arsenic being found in one sample. City Manager Jody Weaver said the commissioner could decide on a Texas Risk Reduction Program exclusion as it is an old landfill or to open a file.