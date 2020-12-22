The Port Lavaca City Council took the first steps toward the construction of a skatepark during its Monday, Dec. 14 meeting.
The council heard from several skaters, who spoke about the need for a park in the city.
City Engineer Jody Weaver presented the Park’s Board recommendation to contract with Newline Skateparks of Edgewater, Fla for consultation, design and site analysis for the skate park. This would include community consultations, as well. The company can tailor the park to the community, giving a unique local flavor, Weaver said.
The council approved hiring Newline Skateparks for the consultation. Also, the council approved using the Texas Interlocal Purchasing System to contract with SPA Skateparks of Austin for the construction of the park. The total amount budgeted for the skate park design and construction is $300,000.
In other business the council:
- Approved the rebuild of a clarifier for the wastewater treatment plant
- Approved several budget amendments
- Approved the purchase of a new fire truck
- Awarded washout repairs on Lynn’s Bayou to Gonzalez Construction
- Awarded the bid for construction of a new bulkhead and new finger piers in City Harbor near Scully’s restaurant to Shirley and Sons
- Set aside $11,000 to purchase easements for the Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery under the infrastructure disaster recovery program
- Agreed to contribute right-of-way funds between the city and the Texas Department of Transportation for signal improvements on State Highway 238 at Austin and Seadrift streets
- Took no action following a closed session