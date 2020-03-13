The city of Port Lavaca announced today through a press release, that it is canceling its events currently hosted by the city or scheduled in city facilities.
According to the press release, effective immediately, all events scheduled at the Bauer Community Center have been canceled through April 5. The decision has also been made to cancel the city’s 2020 Iguana Fest slated for April 3 and 4.
The decision came at the recommendation of the local medical professionals in conjunction with Emergency Management officials, the mayor and city manager, the press release stated.
“While we know this is disappointing to the people with planned events at our facilities, the safety of our community must come first,” said Port Lavaca Mayor Jack Whitlow. “We’ve listed to medical advice and Emergency Management officials and this is the best course of action for our community for the near future.”
Those events scheduled at the Bauer through April 5, will be contacted to make arrangements for refunds or rescheduling of their event.
For more information, contact Tania French by email tania@somethingmoremedia.com or by phone 361-920-9788.
