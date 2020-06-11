The Port Lavaca City Council met Monday, June 8, with citizens via Zoom and Facebook Live transmission. The meeting was available to the public starting at 6:30 p.m.
The Port Lavaca Events Committee presented a proposal for the remainder of the 2019-2020 fiscal year. Port Lavaca Events Committee Chair Tania French proposed that events be scaled back in several areas to save funds because of uncertainties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Port Lavaca Events Committee presented a proposal for the remainder of the 2019-2020 fiscal year. Port Lavaca Events Committee Chair Tania French proposed that events be scaled back and modified in several areas because of uncertainties due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to allow for safety precautions.
The Star Spangled Bay Bash music and fireworks show is scheduled for Friday, July 3. Community members are asked to bring lawn chairs and stay within their own family unit to adhere to social distancing challenges. The annual Flip Flop Festival slated for Labor Day Weekend will be a modified one-day event scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 5. The Bayfront Beats Summer Concert series will be held and begins July 11.
Port Lavaca Mayor Jack Whitlow announced a proclamation naming the month of June as Motorcycle Safety and Awareness Month.
A second proclamation announced by Whitlow named June 18-20 as Juneteenth Celebration Day in the City of Port Lavaca.
The Mayor recognized city employees for years of dedicated service. Lucio Licerio, who was not present, was recognized for 20 years of service with the Port Lavaca Public Works Department. Boyd Staloch was recognized for 35 years with The Port Lavaca Fire Department. He was presented with a longevity bonus check, special engraved clock a plaque and pin.
“I truly enjoyed everyday when you can get up every morning for 35 years and truly enjoy where you are going,” said Staloch. “It is something I was very luck to do.”
The following items were also on the agenda:
1) An annual corporate meeting was called to order for Port Lavaca Channel and Dock Company and take any action necessary for adoption of unanimous written consent.
2) An annual corporate meeting was called to order for Clement Cove Harbor Company and take any action necessary for adoption of unanimous written consent.
3) Received 2021 proposed budget from the Calhoun County Appraisal District as required by Sec. 6.06 (a) of the Texas Property Tax Code to the governing bodies of the taxing units within.
4) The Council discussed reinstating and/or forgiving leave to employees who were required by The City to go home after appearing for work occurring after the March Disaster Declaration, but prior to April 1, 2020. The motion was approved.
5) The Port Lavaca Events Committee presented a proposal for the remainder of the 2019-2020 fiscal year. Port Lavaca Events Committee Chair Tania French proposed that events be scaled back in several areas to save funds because of uncertainties due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Star Spangled Bay Bash music and fireworks show is scheduled for Saturday, July 3. Community members are asked to bring lawn chairs and stay within their own family unit to address social distancing challenges. The annual Flip Flop Festival is in the planning stages for Labor Day weekend. However, the festival will also be a free, modified one-day event, Saturday, Sept. 5 with a projected cost of $25,000.
6) A new service agreement between The City of Port Lavaca and The Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce commencing June 8, 2020 through Sept. 30, 2023. Motion was approved.
7) Received the Mayor’s amendment of members appointed to the AD HOC committee for economic development.
8) Consider and take any action to approve assignment of development agreement of Texas of Texas Lakeside RV Resort LLC to Lakeside CRV Recreations, LLC. Also, approval of the final plat of The Texas Lakeside RV Resort subdivision.
9) Consider approval of Urban Engineering Task Order No. 15 for the engineering for the project repairs to the City Harbor docks.
10) Consider request of the Port Commission to hire a real estate attorney to prepare standardized lease agreement documents.
11) Consider recommendation of The Planning Board to approve the preliminary and final plat of the Avenue D RV Park subdivision.
12) Consider recommendation of The Planning Board to approve the final plat of The Jimmy Shelton subdivision.
13) Consider recommendation of The Planning Board to approve the variance request of Rolando Reyes regarding block 1, lot 3 of the Rolando Reyes Subdivision.
14) Consider approval of the agreement for interim city manager services with Richard N. Morton Jr. and authorize additional funds for the agreement.
15) The Council considered the use of Bayfront Peninsula Park for The United Way of Calhoun County 7th annual Family Fun Day scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19. The motion was approved.
16) Consider contracting with public sector personnel consultants to prove a new salary survey.
The council retired into a close session.