Following an executive session, the city of Port Lavaca authorized the city attorney to prepare a retirement agreement between the city manager and the city of Port Lavaca, effective April 1.
City Manager Bill DiLibero was officially named the city manager on April 9, 2018, at a city council meeting.
The council and DiLibero agreed on a month-to-month contract with a salary of $125,000 per year.
The council never committed to a long-term contract for DiLibero, even though he has worked with FEMA and other entities to help in the recovery after Hurricane Harvey.
In four years, dating back to 2016, the City of Port Lavaca has gone through two city managers.
After the executive session, a motion made by Councilman Tim Dent and seconded by Councilwoman Jan Regan led to a unanimous vote by the rest of the council.
Councilman Jim Ward was absent from the meeting and did not participate in the vote.
A citizen commented following the vote.
“I think it is very unfair when there are two councilmembers and the mayor, who have opponents in the upcoming election to have made this decision tonight. Then one councilmember is not here. I don’t think it was in the best interest of the people you represent to have done it the way you did it,” Sue Traylor.
City Attorney Anne Marie Odefey will negotiate with DiLibero regarding the terms of his retirement.