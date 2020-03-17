The city of Port Lavaca announced through a press release, that it is canceling its events currently hosted by the city or scheduled in city facilities.
According to the press release, effective immediately, all events scheduled at the Bauer Community Center and Nautical Landings Meeting Room have been canceled for the next 30 days. The decision has also been made to cancel the city’s 2020 Iguana Fest slated for April 3 and 4.
The decision came at the recommendation of the local medical professionals in conjunction with Emergency Management officials, the mayor and city manager, the press release stated.
“While we know this is disappointing to the people with planned events at our facilities, the safety of our community must come first,” said Port Lavaca Mayor Jack Whitlow. “We’ve listed to medical advice and Emergency Management officials and this is the best course of action for our community for the near future.”
According to a press release sent Monday, city hall will continue to operate under its regular procedures.
“We will increase our level of cleaning and disinfection and requests that city hall visitors maintain adequate distances from the employees,” said Whitlow and City Manager Bill DiLibero.
The finance department is working to bring payment by phone and internet payments back on-line as soon as possible, the press release stated.
According to DiLibero, there is no plan to declare the city in a state of emergency.
For more information on events, contact Tania French by email tania@somethingmoremedia.com or by phone 361-920-9788.