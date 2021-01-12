The Port Lavaca City Council approved the hiring of a grant administrator for the upcoming round of Texas Community Development Block Grants.
Grantworks was approved to help with the grant applications for $35,000. The city received several bids, which were scored by a committee, which recommended the acceptance of the Grantworks proposal.
City Engineer Jody Weaver explained that applications were due in May, and they were working to get the administration and engineering help needed for the process.
Weaver said the city did not apply in the last round because it had received a grant the previous year and likely would have scored too low to be awarded a grant.
A public hearing is set for Jan. 25, which is the same night as a special meeting of the council.
She said they are tentatively looking at Ann Street reconstruction, but the public hearing is to solicit ideas from the public on what needs to be done that could be met through this grant.
In other business, the council:
• Approved a request from Port Lavaca Main Street to exempt the “Lorraine Fabrygel Building” from property taxes
• Approved provisions for the city’s General Offices Election on May 1 and also approved a lease agreement with the Calhoun County Elections Administration for voting equipment
• Approved an interlocal agreement with Cooperative Purchasing Services
• Approved a request from the Parks Department to purchase a 2021 Chevrolet 1500 Silverado 4X2 Crew Cab truck as well as the purchase of a 2021 Chevrolet 2500 HD 2WD Crew Cab truck
• Approved a recommendation from the Planning Commission for a variance to allow a 15-foot one-way street for the proposed Enclave on Independence multi-family development
• Approved a recommendation from the Planning Commission for a variance to the setback for open porches for the Konnor’s Court multi-family development
• Awarded the contract for the reconstruction of the Lynnhaven lift station to Lester Contracting
• Took no action following a closed session