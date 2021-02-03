Not much has stayed U.S. Postal Service City Carrier Michael Clark from his rounds – except maybe a few little knee surgeries.
Clark was presented with his 30-year federal employment pin Tuesday. The 30 years includes 24 with the postal service in Port Lavaca and five and a half with the U.S. Army.
The citation, signed by District Manager Steven Hernandez, read: “The postal service owes a great deal to the loyalty and dedication of its employees, and I am happy to commend you for your many contributions throughout the years toward improved postal service operations.”
“Mike has been a true asset to the Port Lavaca Post Office,” said Port Lavaca Post Master Sammy Hysquierdo.
Originally from Pennsylvania, Clark settled here to work with the postal service and is one that enjoys the heat.
As well as making his rounds, “I like getting out there and seeing the people and my co-workers. I enjoy my job a lot. I am a people person so it is the right place for me to be,” he said.
And, there haven’t been any low points in his career as a postal carrier, said Clark. “Few little surgeries on my knees but nothing to make a low,” he said.
And for anyone thinking of joining the U.S. Postal Service, Clarke said, “It’s not a job for everybody but anybody can do it. You just have to be willing to put everything into it.”