Calhoun County Sheriff Bobbie Vickery addresses the Calhoun County Commissioners’ Court, from left Commissioner David Hall, Commissioner Vern Lyssy, Calhoun County Judge Richard Meyer, Commissioner Clyde Syma and Commissioner Gary Reese concerning a resolution declaring Calhoun County a Second Amendment Sanctuary county during the court’s Jan. 29 meeting. The commissioners approved the resolution by a 3-0-1 vote with Lyssy abstaining from voting. (DD Turner/Wave photo)