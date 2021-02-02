The Calhoun County Commissioners Court held its meeting early Monday morning at the Calhoun County Courthouse.
The commissioners approved moving the date in the Jan.13 meeting due to scheduling conflicts with the TAC Judges and Commissioners conference to be held later this week.
One of the items that was discussed at the meeting was the preliminary plat of Keller’s Landing in Olivia.
Terry Ruddick, the CEO of Urban Surveying, talked about the preliminary plat and drainage for the proposed Keller’s Landing Subdivision.
Ruddick said the portions of the property is located in Block 40 and Block B of the revised map
“Keller’s landing contains 34 residential lots, all in excess of one acre. Each lot will have a water well on site, and sewer treatment facility.” Ruddick said.
According to Ruddick, the drainage will be from County Road 317 to Keller Bay.
Commissioner Vern Lyssy asked about the subdivision restrictions, and the Developer Charles Bethany answered Lyssy’s question.
Bethany stated the lots will have deed restrictions, and those restrictions are being worked on right now.
The commissioners approved the preliminary plat for the Keller’s Landing Subdivision unanimously.
The commissioners approved the following items from Monday’s meeting:
- A Field Internship Affiliation agreement between Calhoun County EMS and EMS training and Education Service of Victoria
- Acknowledging an increase in the Sheriff’s forfeited property fund for 2020 as follows: Contribution Intergovernmental ($2,768), Miscellaneous ($6,500), and Capital Outlay ($565)
- Declaring equipment from Precinct 3 as surplus/salvage and removal from Precinct 3
- Vacating a 0.775-acre tract in Port O’Connor as recorded in File No. 2020-03937 of Calhoun County Official Records
- Reappointing Charlene Terrell to the Parks Board effective Feb. 1, through Jan 31, 2023
- To accept GL Contract number 21-060-013-C673 Coastal Management Program – Cycle Grant for Boggy Bayou Nature Park, Phase I
- Authorizing Commissioner Gary Reese to utilize $28,690 in GOMESA funds to be used for partial CMP grant match
- The final plat of the replat of Lots 31, 32, 33, and 34 in Block 1 and the reserve for a commercial lot in Swan Point Landing
Commissioners approved filing for a FEMA FY2020 Assistance to Firefighters Grant during its Jan. 27 meeting.
The grant comes with a 5 percent matching grant.
Calhoun County Commissioner David Hall said this is for a county-owned vehicle that is used by the city of Port Lavaca to assist with firefighting. He said he and Judge Richard Meyer had approached the Port Lavaca City Council about splitting the cost of the match, which would be about $10,000, during the council’s Jan. 25 special meeting. The council approved paying half of the match, and the county would receive a fire truck valued at more than $850,000 if the grant is approved.
“They agreed to a 50/50 split, so that is a win-win,” said Hall.
In other business, the court:
- Approved an extension of Administrative Pay for employees affected by COVID-related absences
- Approved the Revised Return to Work Guidelines for COVID-related absences
- Approved an interlocal agreement of $7,750 between the county and the Calhoun County Soil & Water District No. 345
- Authorized Calhoun County Commissioner Joel Behrens to sign the 2021 maintenance contract with Hurt’s Wastewater Management LTD for the Precinct 3 septic system
- Authorized Calhoun County Treasurer Rhonda Kokena to apply for a county credit card
- Transferred a 2006 Ford F150 from Precinct 3 Road & Bridge Department to the Building Maintenance Department
- Approved the final plat of The Texan Properties Subdivision
- Approved a postal rental agreement between the treasurer’s department and Pitney Bowes
- Declared the telephone system from the EMS Inventory as surplus/salvage
- Accepted December 2020 reports from the Calhoun County Clerk Office and the Calhoun County Tax-Assessor Collector’s Office
- Approved 11 amendments to the 2020 budget and two for the 2021 budget
- Approved payment of bills and payroll for Memorial Medical Center and the county
DD Turner contributed to this report.