Two state bills dealing with lobbyists are making a second circuit around the Texas Legislature.
The Calhoun County commissioners approved resolutions asking State Rep. Geanie Morrison and State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst to oppose the bills. In addition, the court approved a resolution opposing “SB234’s and HB749’s effort to silence county officials and authorized the judge to forward the resolution to Morrison and Kolkhorst.
The bills, House Bill 749 and Senate Bill 234, address lobbying of elected officials and restrict the use of public funds.
According to the bill, a political subdivision – such as the commissioners’ court, the City of Port Lavaca, or the Calhoun Port Authority – may not spend funds to hire an individual required to register as a lobbyist under Chapter 305 for the purpose of lobbying a member of the legislature or to pay a nonprofit state association or organization that primarily represents political subdivisions or hires or contracts with an individual required to register as a lobbyist. This would affect such organizations as the Texas Municipal League or the Sheriff’s Association of Texas.
“I don’t know what we’re going to do if this passes,” said Commissioner Vern Lyssy.
Lyssy noted this shotgun or one-size-fits-all bill is aimed more at larger cities but effectively “shuts us up.”
“Dan Patrick (Texas Lieutenant Governor) is pushing this really hard,” Lyssy noted.
Calhoun Port Director Charles Hausmann said the port opposed the bill the last time it came through, and “I’m sure the port’s association is opposing it,” he said.
The port hires Stalwart Strategies to monitor legislation that might impact the port.
During a Dec. 16 meeting with Morrison, Calhoun County Judge Richard Meyer told her that lobbying is a valuable tool for small or rural areas.
“There is always a bad apple in every barrel, and that’s the perception a lot of people have of a lobbyist. But it is a very useful tool because we don’t have the time to do the research and find out everything we need to know about certain things,” he said in December.
Morrison explained that the bill was targeted more at the large cities.
“Most of this stuff is coming from the large areas like Houston and Dallas, who some see as abusing what they have, but they are making the bill applicable to everyone,” said Morrison.
“The cookie-cutter deal doesn’t work for everybody. If it’s their district, they can do it that way,” said Lyssy.
Seadrift Mayor Elmer DeForest said he wished the city had a few extra dollars to “even consider lobbying. Of course, on reading all that is going on with these bills that will prohibit any public taxing entity from having any input whatsoever to what they try to do, I guess the legislature doesn’t like public (meaning tax-supported entities) input to what they are considering that will affect those very same public entities.”
“My question is, does the legislature expect a city to seek donations on which to lobby or that council and/or mayors foot the bill from their own pockets to lobby on behalf of its citizens when it comes to things that affect City operations and all that entails?”
DeForest said TML keeps them appraised of things impacting municipalities along with periodic updates from other sources.
“So the lobbying is, usually, in and of itself, presenting the views of those public entities, such as cities, when it comes to things the legislature considers that have a direct impact on city operations, etc.”
“I guess the closest (Seadrift) comes to lobbying is we pay dues and such to TML, and TML has traditionally represented city views before the legislature. So, I guess in a roundabout way, that could be construed to be paying tax money to lobby when it's actually membership dues, etc.,” said DeForest.
Most of the cities in Calhoun County are members of TML.
Port Lavaca Interim City Manager Jody Weaver said the council would be considering a resolution relating to the bills at its March 8 meeting.
COUNTY RESOLUTION:
Opposition To SB 234/Hb749 Efforts
To Silence County Officials
WHEREAS, SB234 /HB7 49 filed in the 87th Texas Legislature would prohibit county funds from being used to join and support nonprofit county associations that provide collective communication to state legislators; and
WHEREAS, most Texas counties do not engage private lobbyists and only provide a minimal portion of membership dues to nonprofit county associations for legislative communication; and
WHEREAS, "taxpayer-funded" lobbying by local governments accounts for less than 10 percent of total lobbying activity, while corporate and special interest lobbying interests make up 90 percent of total lobbying activity; and
WHEREAS, the State of Texas, the Texas Legislature, and state agencies actively employ large numbers of taxpayer-funded lobbyists to analyze and monitor the thousands of bills filed each legislative session and to advocate for its interests in Washington, yet these bills would deny local communities this same ability while continuing public support of state agency lobbying; and
WHEREAS, prohibiting Texas counties from retaining experienced representation before federal and state legislative bodies and agencies would place our communities at a disadvantage in efforts to obtain and retain federal and state projects and military bases; and
WHEREAS, county officials require the ability to express our positions and information through associations, form a unified voice on the issues important to our communities, and share the associated costs among all counties; and
WHEREAS, it is a false claim that taxpayer-funded lobbying works against the interest of taxpayers. Indeed, a priority of county government and its "lobbying" effort is focused on ending the state and federal practice of passing unfunded mandates, which impose billions of dollars in increased taxes upon local property taxpayers annually; and
WHEREAS, smaller counties especially need to be able to combine their resources through their associations to monitor the thousands of bills filed each legislative session and effectively present their unique issues to the state and federal movement; and
WHEREAS, the prohibition in SB234/HN749 would violate the basic principle of open and robust discussion and turn the halls of the Texas capitol into a one-sided conversation dominated by specials interests.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the undersigned officials of Calhoun County do hereby express their opposition to SB234 jHB7 49 and its attempt to silence the combined voices of the county officials and local communities of this state.