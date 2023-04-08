Calhoun County Commissioners Court’s March 29 meeting saw the court receive a report from Memorial Medical Center (MMC), detailing its current financial difficulties, alongside other items.
The report was given by MMC CEO, Roshanda Thomas, and went over the month of February for the hospital. The month marked a difficult financial period for the medical center with a year-to-date of $315,148 in the red and volumes down across the board.
“Our financials were not as strong for the month of February. In January, we were able to break even with about $48,000. Our year-to-date, I guess I should say, is $315,148 in the red. So, I’ve got some clawing up to do from the dirt,” Thomas said.
Thomas pointed toward the shortness of the month and the loss of key grants provided in 2022 that are no longer available, as reasons for the financial downturn compared to the previous month.
“When you take away those two to three days out of a month, it does impact revenue. It was just below the bar and so that impacts our financials tremendously. Our gross patient revenue has decreased almost by $900,000 from shorting us those days,” Thomas said. “However, as many of you know, I’m a fighter. We’re going to get through this.”
MMC has already begun working to combat these poor financials, starting with a special presentation from Equalize RCM given to MMC’s board of directors to cover its revenue cycle management to help tighten control and manage efficiency over revenues. Equalize RCM is a consulting, credentialing, medical coding, billing and collections and denial management company. Thomas also spoke about reviving MMC’s nonprofit medical foundation as another way to build further connections in the community.
“The community needs to hear and understand what’s going on. Our financials are tough. I can tell you that there are a lot of things against us right now in 2023,” Thomas said. “If you really want a reality check, we’re already starting out with $1,000,000 in the hole with just loss of revenue funding programs that have been cut that we were able to get in 2022. Creativity and innovation will be part of coming back and we will need the community and commissioners’ support as we get through this process for this year.”
In addition to the report, three proclamations were issued that marked April within Calhoun County as Child Abuse Prevention, Sexual Assault Prevention and Fair Housing months. In support of the proclamations, staff from the Harbor Children’s Alliance & Victim Center attended the meeting, with Executive Director Maria Walton and intake specialist Jennifer Hahn speaking on the importance of the first two proclamations.
“Child Abuse Prevention Month was created because child abuse and neglect were both widespread and too often invisible. Our children are our future may be a bit cliché, but it’s still true,” Walton said. “The more adults that provide a positive impact on children’s experiences, the stronger society will be.”
Finally, a bid was put out for the construction of the Calhoun County Combined Dispatch Facility. The ongoing project would place all of Calhoun County’s dispatching centers under one roof, increasing response time. A pre-bid meeting will be held at 10 a.m. on April 18 at Calhoun County Courthouse, and all bids are due at 2 p.m. on May 10.