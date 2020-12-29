Financial matters were the gist of the Memorial Medical Center report presented to the Calhoun County Commissioner’s Court Wednesday, Dec. 23.
Jason Anglin, MMC CEO/CFO, said the hospital had a net loss of $190,122 in November. “Typically, November is not a good month for us. But last year we lost $270,000 so we did slightly better,” he said.
Anglin also told commissioners that he does not expect to qualify for the Disproportionate Share Hospital Program for the fiscal year 2021 due to a drop in inpatient Medicaid utilization that was lower than anticipated. The program is based on a percentage of Medicaid patients.
“Historically, you would need a volume under 18 percent, and right now, we are at 15.7 percent,” he said.
Anglin noted the hospital was anticipating receiving around $408,000 through the program for 2021.
Also, Anglin said the hospital is planning to purchase several pieces of equipment related to COVID-19 care through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act stimulus funds. This includes a patient monitoring system, a Wi-Fi upgrade, two portable X-ray units, a Pulmonary Function Test machine, BIO Safety Hood, Micro Glass Refrigerator, Fresh Plasma Thawer, and a Blood Bank Freezer.
In other business, the court:
• Accepted the donation of a 2012 Silverado 2500 HD Emergency Response Unit from the Olivia-Port Alto Volunteer Fire Department
• Approved the renewal option between the county and Janek Alligators LLC for alligator control at Green Lake
• Approved the final plat of Saltwater Haven subdivision in Port O’Connor
• Accepted a donation of Lots 2 and 3, Block 96, Bayside Beach, valued at $10, and Lots 5 and 6, Block 142, valued at $20, from Lucy Driggers
• Accepted the donation of Lot 31, Blue Heron Subdivision, valued at $56,240, from Galaxy Investment, County Judge Richard Meyer said the owner of the property, which has water access, had purchased two lots, built a home on one, decided he didn’t want the other and donated it to the county.
• Approved an interlocal agreement between the county and the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority for management of the study, repair, maintenance, and improvement of the Green Lake control structures
• Amended the 2020 Forfeiture Fund to acknowledge an increase in the district attorney’s Forfeited Property Fund
• Approved the purchase of 10 loads of grade 4 topping rock for $14,500 for Precinct 3
• Approved the transfer of a 2001 Chrysler van from Building Maintenance to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office
• Approved equipment transfers for the Adult Detention Center
• Declared items as waste and authorized their disposal
• Accepted November reports from the Calhoun County District Clerk’s Office and the Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3
• Approved 24 amendments to the 2020 budget
• Approved payment of county and MMC bills and payroll