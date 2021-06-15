Calhoun County commissioners met Wednesday morning for their weekly meeting at the county courthouse.
The big item discussed was the tax abatement agreement between the county and Formosa Plastics Corporation, Texas, regarding the Polypropylene III Unit (PPIII) construction.
Formosa Vice President Jack Wu was in attendance discussing the reasoning behind the modifications of the original agreement.
Wu explained that, due to COVID-19 having a major impact worldwide, the construction portion of the PPIII project was suspended.
In a letter sent from Wu to Judge Richard Meyer, Wu wrote with the COVID vaccines being distributed, the overall economic conditions in the United States have improved.
Under the modified condition of the tax abatement, construction of the PPIII unit is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2022, Wu said in the letter.
The project will take two years to build, Wu added, and it is estimated to create 20 new jobs.
The commissioners approved of the modified agreement.
The PPIII tax abatement agreement will take effect on Jan. 1, 2022.
Other items approved by the commissioners:
- The final plat for Drifters RV Park.
- The attached charges from Calhoun County EMS’s Rural CE program and associated classes.
- The acceptance of an anonymous donation of $100 to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office to be deposited into the motivation account.