Calhoun County 4-H Council President Kaily Critendon addresses the Calhoun County commissioners and attendees at the Wednesday meeting about what 4-H while the other officers wait to speak – McKenna Guevara, vice president; Justice Epley, secretary; Madden Guevara, treasurer; Beth Boone, reporter; and Madyson Lovett, parliamentarian. Calhoun County Extension Agent Emilee DeForest introduced the group to the commissioners who had proclaimed Oct. 3 through Oct. 9 as National 4-H Week.