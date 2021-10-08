Calhoun County Commissioners proclaimed Oct. 3 through Oct. 9 as National 4-H Week in Texas during their Wednesday meeting.
“Each year we celebrate 4-H week and all the accomplishments and projects we have to offer,” said Emilee DeForest, Calhoun County Extension agent/4-H Youth Development.
Joining her were the officers of the Calhoun County 4-H Council: Kaily Critendon, president; McKenna Guevara, vice president; Justice Epley, secretary; Madden Guevara, treasurer; Beth Boone, reporter; and Madyson Lovett, parliamentarian.
The 4-Hers explained what projects and programs they were involved in to the court.
“Thank you for your tine and for everything you do for 4-H,” said Boone.
4-H is celebrating its 114 year and has more than 550,000 urban, suburban and rural youth participants, the proclamation stated. It was also noted that more than 22,000 volunteers keep the program running across the state.
In keeping with the theme, the commissioners also proclaimed Oct. 3 through 9 s Texas Extension Education Association Week in Calhoun County.
County Extension Agent Karen Lyssy was joined by two members of the organization – Martha Barefield and Peggy Dietz – that has raised more than $17,000 for scholarships and donations to various groups.
The organization offers educational programs to address critical needs in Texas as well as develop leadership that offers opportunities for personal growth and development and that education is a life-long learning process.