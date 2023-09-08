At its Aug. 30 meeting, the Calhoun County Commissioners Court received a positive response from an audit and approved the Port O’Connor (POC) Service Club to gather funds for a new expansion of the POC Community Center.
In a report conducted by independent auditor Armstrong, Vaughan & Associates, P.C., the county was declared to be doing well financially. According to company representative Deborah Frasier, finances across the board look to be above standard.
“Our auditors worked very diligently for a week-plus while we’re here and we drive them crazy, I’m sure of it. By the end of it, they’re ready for a vacation. This is basically our independent auditor’s report,” Frasier said. “We had two journal entries on the audit, and that’s very rare, so the county should be pretty happy with that.”
According to the audit, the county’s total assets at the end of the year were $60.9 million, and of that, $24.5 million were in unrestricted cash and $15.4 million in restricted cash. For non-major funds, the county had $15.8 million and $13.6 million of that was unrestricted cash and $444,000 in restricted cash.
“The county’s total liabilities were $8.3 million and a deferred revenue of $27.6 million,” Frasier said. “I want to point out that the unassigned balance in the general fund is $25.9 million. That represents almost 10 months of operating funds. For reference, the Government Finance Officers Association of Texas recommends four to six months, so the county is very healthy.”
The court also approved the Service Club of Port O’Connor’s request to seek donations for an expansion of the unincorporated town’s community center. The new expansion is set to be placed near the existing pavilion and be used for storage purposes.
The court also authorized an agreement of transfer regarding the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office and Frontier wireless services. The new agreement will have an agent chosen from the service to act as a representative when needed for troubleshooting regarding phone issues.