Calhoun County is coming together to help a long-time community member and her fight with cancer.
Well-known community members Tammy and Mike Ward Jr. have owned and operated Eclipse, Sign, Tinting, and Auto Glass for 25 years while constantly supporting the community in many ways. The couple is well known for coming to the aid of many residents and organizations within the community, from wrapping funeral caskets to supporting the Calhoun County Independent School District and local law enforcement agencies. They never expected the community to rush to their aid in their time of need.
Tammy was born and raised in Port Lavaca. She is a 1983 graduate of Calhoun High School, where she was a member of the Sandette Drill Team. She met her husband, Mike Ward Jr., while selling snow cones for her grandparents, and the couple was later married. She was diagnosed with stage 2-endometrial uterine cancer in November of 2019. One month later, she had a complete hysterectomy. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Tammy’s first PET scan was done at the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, and she received results no one wants to hear.
“She (the doctor) told me my endometrial cancer had metastasized to my lungs, and it was at stage 4 lung cancer. I totally laughed at her and told her she had the wrong PET scan for me; that was not my PET scan,” Tammy said. “I told her there was no way I had cancer; there was no way I was sick.”
The Wards were told that radiation was not an option, and she would have to endure chemotherapy. Tammy refused the treatment and came home to Port Lavaca after being told she had only four short months to live.
“I totally refused to do chemo. I had friends and family that had gone down the traditional road of chemotherapy, and it just killed them. It ruined their healthy organs, and it made them weak, and they suffered horribly,” she said. “I started researching YouTube for stage 4 lung cancer survivors. From friends, family, and customers, I was given lots of suggestions about different treatments people had done all over the world.”
Through her research, Tammy discovered she was a good candidate for an unconventional treatment at EuroMed Foundation in Phoenix, Arizona. However, to pursue the treatment, the Wards were faced with astronomical medical costs of more than $1,500 a day to pay for the new treatment they believed might save Tammy’s life.
“The problem is insurance won’t pay for it. I don’t know if it’s because it’s considered experimental or if it’s actually curing cancer,” said Mike. “We drew out our savings, which was nowhere close to even what we needed. We’ve had to shut our business down, move 1500 miles away to the desert. I’m basically living week to week,” said Mike. “We pulled our travel trailer from the back of Eclipse, loaded up everything we needed, and took off for Phoenix on a holiday weekend with temperatures of 117°, pulling an RV that had not moved in four years. It was a total wing and a prayer trip.”
Friends Judy Vickery and Kelly Vickery rallied behind the Wards to put a benefit together to help defray all costs associated with Tammy’s setback, and it will be held starting at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at the VFW Hall in Port Lavaca. A silent auction begins at 5 p.m., and a live auction will begin at 7 p.m. Raffle drawings will follow with prizes such as Harley Davidson Collectibles, sporting goods, Yeti coolers, Ruger Max 9 Pistol and GForce 12G pump shotgun, numerous gift certificates, a Ted Baker purse and so much more. Raffle tickets are $10 each or six for $50.
Guests can dance to the music of The Backroad Disciples and other special guests from 8 p.m. to midnight. Presale admission tickets are $20 and will include a hamburger meal, the dance, and an auction. Tickets are $10 at the door, plus meal costs, while supplies last.
A limited number of tables can be reserved for $500. Tables include eight door tickets, 16 raffle tickets, finger foods, a bottle of wine and a special meal.
Tickets are available at Diamond Inspection Spot, Coastal Kids Daycare, Port Lavaca Veterinary Clinic, The Rusty Hook Winery, and the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. For more information, purchase tickets, or donate, call Kelly Vickery at 361-676-1769 or Judy Vickery at 979-421-3499.
“The whole community, my customers, people I don’t even know have sent blessings and offerings towards fighting this cancer,” said Tammy. “The whole community has come together as one massive support team to where they are giving me a benefit, a dance, auction, raffle, bake sale, anything and everything you can think of to help me fight this cancer. I am totally blessed with the amount of attention and help with funding these cancer treatments. If it weren’t for this community and their big hearts, I would not be able to be here. This is the only way I’m able to be here is through the love of this community. It is so unbelievable how generous my community has been towards my treatments and the support they send me letters and cards and words of support.”
Tammy has been through four weeks of treatment and was told she would need at least four to six more weeks of it.
“This experience has totally changed Tammy‘s attitude. Even staring in the face of death, she has the most outgoing, most positive attitude of anybody I’ve ever met,” said Mike. “Even the people at the clinic just love her, anyone she meets or comes in contact with; they love her. I truly believe Tammy is an angel, and together, we make one heck of a team.”