Memorial Medical Center in conjunction with Calhoun County and Calhoun County Texas Emergency Management is reporting the first positive test result for COVID-19 in the area. The patient is a resident of Calhoun County, and has been instructed to self-quarantine at the recommendation of Memorial Medical Center on behalf of the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that COVID-19 cases have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness. Fever, cough and/or shortness of breath may appear two-to-14 days after exposure.
DSHS is supporting Calhoun County in identifying any close contacts of the patient while they were sick so they can be isolated and monitored for symptoms and quickly tested if needed.
Human coronaviruses like the one that causes COVID-19 are most commonly spread through coughing and sneezing, personal contact like shaking hands, and touching a surface with the virus and then touching your eyes, nose or mouth.
There are simple steps everyone can take to help prevent spreading them:
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an
alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Stay home when you are sick.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
The best way to prevent this illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus through social distancing.
If you suspect you have COVID-19 or have been exposed to COVID-19 and need medical attention please contact your doctor or the hospital prior to coming in so we can make arrangements for you to be seen.
Please know our team here at Memorial Medical Center is working diligently to protect and provide for our community. Memorial Medical Center is still open for all emergency and hospital services.
The following measures have been instituted at Memorial Medical Center:
1. Memorial Medical Center has restricted access to the hospital for patients, visitors, employees, and clinical personnel. Access will only be through the Emergency Room doors and Front Entrance doors.
2. The formal screening process will be performed on everyone entering the facility. Screening will include a temperature check and questionnaire.
3. Visitation will be limited to one visitor daily (16 years or older) per patient.
4. Public access to Luby’s, Etc. has been restricted to “to go” only. There will be no public seating.
The public can find up-to-date coronavirus information at DSHS Website (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019- nCoV/index.html) and the CDC Website (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html)